JD Merit Wins M&A Advisor Awards

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Merit & Company, a leading Boutique Investment Bank focused on serving middle-market technology-forward companies, is excited to announce their success at the 20th annual M&A Advisor Awards. Winners were announced late last year at the Gala Ceremony live event in New York City. During this ceremony, JD Merit was presented with the following awards:

Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year

Information Technology Deal of the Year $100 - $250M

Corporate Strategic Deal of the Year $50 - $100M

M&A Advisor is the preeminent organization recognizing professional excellence in completing complex and industry significant Mergers and Acquisition. The M&A Advisor strives to honor the best deals and dealmakers, while advancing thought leadership for how the best deals get done.

J. Craig Dickens, CEO of JD Merit, stated in reference to the Boutique Investment Firm of the Year award, "This prestigious honor is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the JD Merit team, as we found creative solutions to complete complex, value-creating transactions during challenging times. We are very proud that our creative professionals continue to execute award-winning deals and exemplify integrity, intelligence, insight, instinct, and intensity while serving our clients."

Further, when awarded the Information Technology Deal of the Year, Todd Ostrander, Managing Director at JD Merit expressed, "JD Merit was excited to bring our tech industry knowledge to work alongside our partners at CDI Global with such an outstanding and well-managed seller in SmartProcure." Ostrander acknowledged, "Challenges exist in every transaction but the professional approach the team took to work with us to maximize their outcome proved to Thompson Street that they were a team worth investing in for the long term."

Joseph (JD) Durnford, Chairman of JD Merit, was a featured speaker during the event, and shared his views on deal-making best practices and current M&A trends. After receiving these prestigious awards, Mr. Durnford stated, "It is always humbling to see our firm recognized by our peers in the dealmaking community, but the credit really goes to the CEOs and entrepreneurs of the innovative companies we serve as they complete industry transformative transactions."

About JD Merit

JD Merit is a leading Boutique Investment Bank focused on serving middle-market technology-forward companies. JD Merit executes sell-side M&A, buy-side M&A, and capital advisory services with specific emphasis on the technology, software, consumer, telecom/ wireless, and manufacturing / Industry 4.0 sectors. In addition, JD Merit offers other Investment banking services such as debt and equity capital raises, restructuring advisory services, business valuations, and project financing through its subsidiary, JD Merit Securities, member FINRA / SIPC, a full-service Broker-Dealer licensed in 50 states.

