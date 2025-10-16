JD-Next Announces $25,000 in Impact Scholarships to Support Future Legal Leaders

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --JD-Next, the innovative law school admissions assessment program, will launch its inaugural JD-Next Impact Scholarship, which will award $25,000 in tuition credit to 10 exceptional law school applicants beginning their legal education in fall 2026.

The scholarship recognizes aspiring lawyers who view a law degree as a platform to lead, serve, and create meaningful change in their communities. Winners will be notified in July 2026. First place will receive $10,000, second place will earn $7,000, and eight finalists will be awarded $1,000 each. Funds will be disbursed Aug. 1, 2026, directly to the recipients' law schools as tuition credit.

"With law school applications surging nationwide, now is the perfect time to launch the Impact Scholarship," says Nicole Pinard, CEO of Aspen Publishing. "This initiative empowers the next generation of legal professionals with the resources and skills they need to succeed."

The application includes a 600-word personal impact statement, a resume or CV, and a letter of recommendation. Applicants will be assessed on the quality of their essay, how they have demonstrated leadership, initiative, or service-oriented experience.

The deadline to apply for the Impact Scholarship is May 15, 2026. Finalists will be announced on July 1, 2026, with public comments encouraged to influence the final ranking. First and second place winners will be revealed on July 15, 2026.

JD-Next's eight-week online course and admissions test have helped thousands of students prepare and thrive in law school and beyond by strengthening core legal reasoning skills. The program offers a skills-based alternative to traditional admission paths and boosts 1L GPAs on average by 0.2 points.

For information and to apply for the Impact Scholarship, visit jdnext.org/1Lscholarship .

About JD-Next:

JD-Next is an innovative law school admissions course and test designed by law schools for law schools. The eight-week online program allows prospective law students to develop skills needed for first-year law school courses. The program concludes with a test designed to assess practical skills rather than prior knowledge. More than 25% of law schools nationwide have obtained a variance from the ABA to use JD-Next in place of other admissions exams, and all schools can use it in their application process. JD-Next is operated by Aspen Publishing, a UWorld company. UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education that has helped millions of undergraduates, graduates, and professionals successfully prepare for and pass high-stakes exams. Learn more at www.jdnext.org.

