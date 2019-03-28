J.D. Power 2019 Automotive Website Evaluation Study Cross-Device

This year's study finds that smartphones satisfaction dramatically increases while desktop satisfaction declines. This indicates that many companies are going all-in with enhancing the mobile experience, to the detriment of the desktop experience.

The 2019 Automotive Website Evaluation Study Cross-DeviceSM is based on responses from 4,085 evaluations of third-party automotive websites by new- and used-vehicle shoppers who indicate they will be in the market for a vehicle within the next 24 months. The study was fielded in January 2019.

For more information about the Automotive Website Evaluation Study Cross-Device,SM visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-automotive-website-evaluation-study-cross-device.

See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2019050.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Media Relations Contacts

Geno Effler; Costa Mesa, Calif.; 714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com

Shane Smith; East Coast; 424-903-3665; ssmith@pacificcommunicationsgroup.com

About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules: http://www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info

SOURCE J.D. Power

Related Links

http://www.jdpower.com

