Smartphone Satisfaction Dominating, Desktop Satisfaction Declines
Mar 28, 2019, 07:00 ET
COSTA MESA, Calif., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.D. Power 2019 Automotive Website Evaluation Study Cross-Device evaluates third-party automotive websites from two perspectives across platforms (desktop/smartphone): overall site function and the importance of various site features to online shoppers. This study examines which current site functions and designs are most effective in helping shoppers narrow their consideration set and increasing their likelihood to recommend and return to the website.
This year's study finds that smartphones satisfaction dramatically increases while desktop satisfaction declines. This indicates that many companies are going all-in with enhancing the mobile experience, to the detriment of the desktop experience.
The 2019 Automotive Website Evaluation Study Cross-DeviceSM is based on responses from 4,085 evaluations of third-party automotive websites by new- and used-vehicle shoppers who indicate they will be in the market for a vehicle within the next 24 months. The study was fielded in January 2019.
