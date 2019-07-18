J.D. Power 2019 Manufacturer Website Evaluation Study Cross-Device--Summer

This year's study finds that overall satisfaction averages 828 (on a 1,000-point scale) for the luxury segment, while the mass market segment averages 822. Acura and Alfa Romeo rank highest in a tie among luxury brands with a score of 839, while MINI (838) ranks highest among mass market brands.

The Manufacturer Website Evaluation Study Cross-Device, initially released in 1999, is based on responses from 13,792 new-vehicle shoppers who indicate they will be in the market for a new vehicle within the next 24 months. The study was fielded in May 2019.

For more information about the Manufacturer Website Evaluation Study Cross-DeviceSM, visit http://www.jdpower.com/resource/us-manufacturer-website-evaluation-study-cross-device.

See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2019111.

