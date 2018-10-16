J.D. Power and ClickFox Create Alliance that Identifies Cross-Channel Consumer Interactions to Improve Omni-Channel Customer Experience

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its industry-leading customer experience solutions, J.D. Power today announced a unique global alliance with ClickFox that combines J.D. Power's world-leading consumer research, data analytics and customer experience advisory capabilities with ClickFox's industry-leading customer journey analytics platform which analyzes billions of cross-channel journey interactions at the world's largest financial services, energy, retail, healthcare and insurance companies.

The alliance brings together J.D. Power's expertise in market-leading industry research, benchmarks, customer experience advisory services and customer experience optimization with ClickFox's one-of-a-kind platform connecting customer data across any channel into sequential customer journeys over time. The analysis of customer, patient, employee and device journeys across channels allows organizations to determine actual customer interaction paths. When sources of friction are identified, the best initiatives can be identified and executed to improve the customer experience.

"This alliance allows us to drill into the next level of detail across omni-channel interactions to identify moments where we can lift the customer experience," said Bernardo Rodriguez, Chief Digital Officer at J.D. Power. "We can now provide an additional level of analysis to make the best recommendation for organizations that want to increase the ROI of their experience optimization initiatives."

Large and medium-sized global companies can potentially reap billions of dollars in cost savings and revenue growth by better understanding the journey that customers take while engaging with a retailer or service provider.

"Our daily consumer experiences can be translated into journeys, and this alliance ensures that journeys of the future will deliver the best experience for all types of human interactions," said Marco Pacelli, Chief Executive Officer at ClickFox. "Our joint go-to-market solution enables J.D. Power customers to leverage a proven market-leading platform, analytics and expertise to provide an exceptional customer experience."

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

ClickFox, Inc., The Journey Company, offers a one-of-a-kind platform that connects data from ANY source into sequential journeys over time, allowing the business to analyze and syndicate connected journeys. Analyzing customer, patient, employee, and device journeys has proven to be the most effective way to make informed business decisions and surface tangible opportunities from big data. By leveraging ClickFox's proprietary journey algorithms and Journey Science approach, Fortune 500 clients have gained insights leading to significant customer experience improvement and billions in cost savings and revenue growth. Learn more at www.clickfox.com.

