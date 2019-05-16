J.D. Power and Reevoo Validate Vehicle-Owner Experiences Through J.D. Power Verified Reviews

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.D. Power, the global leader in data analytics and consumer intelligence, and Reevoo, a leader in customer-sourced review technology, today announced an alliance that will create J.D. Power Verified Reviews—an unparalleled way for U.S. automotive manufacturers to listen and showcase customer opinions.

Customer evaluations for brands, vehicles and dealerships will be collected through digital platforms, providing content for publishing online by an auto manufacturer.

"Given our shared philosophy that the customer is the focal point of every business, there is a natural synergy between J.D. Power and Reevoo," said Chris Sutton, Vice President, U.S. Automotive Retail Practice at J.D. Power. "Our passion and pursuit of measuring customer feedback is strengthened with this alliance and provides brands with another channel to listen to what their customers are saying."

Reevoo is a leading supplier of services enabling customer-sourced reviews for brands, products and services. J.D. Power Verified Reviews will provide insights into how customers are talking about brands and their experiences with vehicles, sales and service. With this insight, manufacturers can identify areas that can be improved, identify ways to attract and retain car buyers, as well as provide consumers with a trustworthy source for purchasing decisions.

"We are very excited at the prospect of working so closely with J.D. Power, given its 51-year history of being the voice of the customer," said Lisa Ashworth, CEO at Reevoo. "Together we will be able to offer U.S. automotive companies an unrivaled source of data and tools to help them grow and develop their business. At the same time, car buyers will have a proven and trustworthy route to gain consumer insights and share their opinions."

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Reevoo was founded in 2005 and provides reviews and ratings for a range of products and services from a wide selection of companies around the globe. With a solid foundation built collecting and publishing reviews from verified purchasers only, Reevoo extends its trust and integrity to companies across 60+ countries and 30 languages. To learn more, visit www.reevoo.com.

