J.D. Power and Senior Care Provider Association, LifeSpan Network, Team Up for Senior Living Community Certifications

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.D. Power today announced an alliance with LifeSpan Network, a Senior Care Provider Association, to promote J.D. Power's Senior Living Community Certification, ensuring all facilities work towards achieving its Senior Living Certification.

The J.D. Power Senior Living Community Certification program was launched in 2018 to recognize contributions that senior living communities have made which exceed resident expectations and provide consumers with vital information necessary to make more informed decisions when choosing a senior living community.

"This is a win-win because LifeSpan is known for bringing solutions to its members that help meet the needs of residents and increase occupancy, and one of our strengths is using data analytics to identify senior living communities that can easily be differentiated," said Greg Truex, Managing Director of the Healthcare Practice at J.D. Power.

"The J.D. Power brand is recognized globally for its identification of excellence, and LifeSpan is thrilled to partner with J.D. Power in Maryland to acknowledge and celebrate member and nonmember senior living providers who are committed to outstanding customer service and performance," said Kevin Heffner, President of LifeSpan Network. "As Maryland's largest and most diverse senior living association, LifeSpan looks forward to working with J.D. Power and our other trusted partners to continue to shine the light on service excellence, and to assist providers in their efforts to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive environment."

Members of the LifeSpan Network will receive a member discount off the certification investment.

For more information about the Senior Living Certification, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/certified-senior-living-community.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Lifespan Network is the largest senior care provider association in the Mid-Atlantic, representing more than 330 senior care providers in Maryland and the District of Columbia. LifeSpan's membership includes not-for-profit and for-profit facilities providing care and services to seniors across the continuum of care, including: independent living, assisted living, nursing facilities, continuing care retirement communities, subsidized senior housing, community-based and hospital-based programs.

