J.D. Power and Uptake Create New Benchmarking Products that Leverage Artificial Intelligence

COSTA MESA, Calif., and CHICAGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.D. Power, the leading global provider of customer satisfaction research, has signed an agreement with Uptake Technologies, an industrial AI and IoT software leader, to develop new analytics products for the automotive industry, as well as for the utilities and telecommunications sector.

The alliance between J.D. Power and Uptake will allow original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and operators in these three industries to gain actionable intelligence from millions of newly connected devices, including manufacturing plants, vehicles, smart meters and network devices. Leveraging J.D. Power's research and industry expertise along with Uptake's industry-specific insights and industrial IoT platform, J.D. Power and Uptake will provide independent industry benchmark studies, innovative data and analytics products, and customized advisory services.

"This breakthrough collaboration with Uptake gives J.D. Power instant access to Uptake's advanced IoT analytics software platform, and a portfolio of applications that we will jointly harness to provide insight into the behaviors and failure modes of millions of connected devices in the industries we serve," said Dave Habiger, President and CEO of J.D. Power. "By adding these capabilities to our analytics, we will provide our customers with real-time insights that open new horizons of opportunity in the design, manufacture, service and insurance of vehicles."

The collaboration will also include smart home and connected real estate insight for utilities and power generation firms, as well as connected device efficacy insight and optimization benchmark surveys for mobile network operators.

"Utilities are continuously challenged to differentiate their energy offerings with elevated service and efficiency strategies which optimize the value provided to their customers," said Bernardo Rodriguez, Chief Digital Officer at J.D. Power. "Adding to our AI capabilities, we will leverage Uptake's IoT AI and machine learning platform to access previously untapped data with advanced technology that will provide automotive, telecom and utility companies with new insights around customer-centric opportunities."

Included in the alliance is the use of Uptake's Industrial AI and Machine Learning Platform, which leverages data science to turn large amounts of untapped IoT data across enterprises into actionable insight. For vehicle OEMs and drivers, this creates even higher levels of manufacturing quality, vehicle efficiency, dealer service and customer experience. Using AI and machine learning, Uptake's technology enriches raw data to generate actionable recommendations, enabling users to quickly make intelligent business decisions that are linked to financial outcomes.

"This alliance augments the rich heritage of J.D Power's independent industry benchmark studies and leading data analytics solutions by adding the power of Uptake's advanced AI and machine learning software, said Brad Keywell, Founder and CEO of Uptake. "The result is new data-informed AI-based insights and benchmarks made possible in this age of pervasive sensors and hyperconnected industry. Together with J.D. Power, we are creating a new category of industry-specific insights and benchmarks, which we believe will make visible the path towards ever higher levels of quality, productivity, and customer satisfaction."

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer intelligence, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Uptake is a leading provider of artificial intelligence and IoT software for industrial companies. We combine data analytics and machine learning with deep industry knowledge to create valuable outcomes like increased reliability, productivity, and safety. Headquartered in Chicago with locations in Silicon Valley, Washington D.C., Toronto and Dubai, Uptake is used by global industrial customers of all sizes to leverage data, creating newfound efficiencies and competitive advantages. Learn more at www.uptake.com.

