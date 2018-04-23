J.D. Power Car Ratings Integrated into NADAguides.com to Create Unrivaled Car-Shopping Experience

"We're constantly evolving the car-shopping experience on NADAguides.com to provide consumers with simple access—on any device—to pricing information for purchases, trade-ins and used-car sales," said Troy Snyder, Vice President, Consumer Division, at J.D. Power. "For the first time, we've paired the highly regarded data of NADAguides.com with J.D. Power's well-respected ratings and awards that annually measure vehicle dependability; quality; performance; style and design; sales experience; and customer service."

In the last 10 years, J.D. Power has surveyed more than 2 million vehicle owners, provided insights for nearly 2,000 vehicle models and awarded 555 iconic awards. These comparisons are now available directly to car shoppers. To enrich this experience further, NADAguides.com has also integrated Verified Owner Ratings and Reviews and clearly marked model award recipients, making it easy for car shoppers to research the specific models that are performing at the top of their respective car segments.

"NADAguides.com publishes more online vehicle data to help consumers researching their next vehicle than any other website," added Snyder. "It's the only site that has all this information in one place."

NADAguides.com, owned and operated by J.D. Power, is the largest publisher of vehicle pricing, information and tools for new and used cars, classic cars, motorcycles/powersports, boats, recreation vehicles (RVs) and manufactured homes.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

