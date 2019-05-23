J.D. Power Finds Crisis of Confidence among Investors Saving for Retirement

"Understanding the drivers of confidence is critical for retirement plan providers because it's directly linked to roll-in and rollover decisions," said Mike Foy, Senior Director of Wealth Management Intelligence at J.D. Power . "Put simply, when retirement plan participants feel confident about their retirement, they are much more likely to bring assets to their primary plan from other sources, and to keep those assets with the provider after leaving their current job. To build that confidence, providers need to deliver an effective combination of high-quality human interaction, useful online tools and thoughtfully designed digital self-service options."

Following are some key findings of the 2019 study:

Building confidence can pay off: Overall satisfaction with retirement plan providers is nearly 220 points higher (on a 1,000-point scale) when plan participants are "very confident" in a majority of the 11 areas related to retirement measured in the study vs. those who are "not confident at all" in at least one area. The percentage of participants who say they "definitely will" keep assets with their provider (either in the plan or a rollover) after leaving their job (46%) and have rolled in assets to their primary firm (47%) is highest when participants identify as "very confident" in a majority of areas.





Study Rankings

Charles Schwab ranks highest in group retirement plan satisfaction in the large plan segment, with a score of 821. Nationwide (811) ranks second and Bank of America (809) ranks third.

In the medium plan segment, Bank of America ranks highest, with a score of 836. Fidelity Investments (814) ranks second and Nationwide (813) ranks third.

In the small plan segment, Fidelity Investments ranks highest, with a score of 790. Nationwide (789) ranks second and John Hancock Retirement Plan Services (745) ranks third.

The U.S. Retirement Plan Participant Satisfaction Study, now in its second year, evaluates participant satisfaction with providers of group retirement plans, such as 401(k)s, based on six factors: interaction across live and digital channels; investment and service offerings; fees and expenses; plan features; information resources; and communications. Plan providers are ranked in three categories based on their overall mix of business in terms of average plan size. The study is based on responses of 8,332 retirement plan participants and was fielded in February-March 2019.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

