J.D. Power Ranks Piedmont Natural Gas No. 1 for Residential Customer Satisfaction Among Large Gas Utilities for South Region

Piedmont tops utility peers in South Large segment for third year in a row

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Natural Gas earned the No. 1 spot in customer satisfaction with residential natural gas service in the South among large utilities, according to the J.D. Power 2024 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

This is the third year in a row Piedmont Natural Gas received the No.1 ranking, topping seven other utilities in the South Large segment.

"Our entire Piedmont Natural Gas team has an unwavering commitment to go above and beyond to serve our communities," said Brian Weisker, senior vice president and president of Piedmont Natural Gas. "Our customer-first approach means we show up daily, whether it's working to ensure someone has heat on a cold night, walking a customer through a bill-related question on the phone, or volunteering in the communities where we live and work.

"I'm proud of this team for receiving this prestigious award three years in a row, and we are honored that our hard work has been recognized."

Piedmont's efforts to understand and address the needs of customers earned top rankings in the following study factors: billing and payment, corporate citizenship, and customer care.

The 2024 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 63,363 online interviews conducted from January 2024 through October 2024 among residential customers of the 86 largest gas utility brands across the United States, which represent more than 64.6 million households.

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), distributes natural gas to more than 1.2 million residential, commercial, industrial and power generation customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. More information: piedmontng.com. Follow Piedmont Natural Gas: X, Facebook.

