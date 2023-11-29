J.D. Power Ranks Piedmont Natural Gas No. 1 for Residential Customer Satisfaction Among Large Gas Utilities in South Region

  • Piedmont earns the top ranking for the second year in a row, topping six other utilities in the South Large segment.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Natural Gas earned the No. 1 spot in customer satisfaction with residential natural gas service in the South among large utilities, according to the J.D. Power 2023 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

This is the second year in a row Piedmont Natural Gas received the No.1 ranking, topping six other utilities in the South Large segment.

"Having happy and loyal customers is at the heart of what we do," said Sasha Weintraub, senior vice president and president of Piedmont Natural Gas. "The entire Piedmont team plays a role in serving our customers. From our technicians, who are often first responders when natural gas emergencies occur, to the representatives who answer customer calls, each Piedmont employee contributes to our success.    

"We are always working to enhance our customers' experiences, and we are deeply appreciative of this recognition of our hard work."

Piedmont's efforts to understand and address the needs of customers earned top rankings in the following study factors: billing and payment, corporate citizenship, communications, customer care and safety and reliability.

The 2023 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 60,958 online interviews conducted from January 2023 through October 2023 among residential customers of the 85 largest gas utility brands across the United States, which represent more than 64.6 million households.

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, distributes natural gas to more than 1.1 million residential, commercial, industrial and power generation customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Piedmont Natural Gas earned the No. 1 spot in customer satisfaction with residential natural gas service in the South among large utilities for the second year in a row, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, and has been named by Cogent Reports as one of the most trusted utility brands in the U.S. More information: piedmontng.com. Follow Piedmont Natural Gas: Twitter, Facebook.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear. 

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on TwitterLinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Piedmont Natural Gas

