J.D. Power Ranks Shelter Insurance® No. 1 in Region for the Fourth Time

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global data and analytics company J.D. Power has announced that Shelter Insurance® ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Auto Insurers in the Central Region" in their U.S. Auto Insurance Study. This is the fourth time Shelter received this honor (2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021). This study asked customers to provide feedback about their overall satisfaction with their auto insurance company in the following study factors (in alphabetical order): billing process and policy information; claims; interaction; policy offerings; and price. Shelter scored well across the factors and was ranked first in Price, as well as Billing Process and Policy Information.

"To be recognized by J.D. Power with this award once was amazing, but now it's the fourth time, which is humbling, to say the least," said Matt Moore, CEO of the Shelter Insurance Companies. "It's a testament to our agents and employees living one of our core beliefs, and that's to provide top-notch service, day in and day out."

"We appreciate our employees and agents whose hard work and focus have made this award possible," said Randa Rawlins, President of the Shelter Insurance Companies. "We are also grateful to our customers who continue to place their trust in us. We continually set high expectations for ourselves to provide the best service."

The study is based on responses from 38,938 auto insurance customers and was fielded in February-March 2021.

Shelter Insurance® is a group of companies with four personal lines property and casualty companies, a reinsurance company, and a life insurance company. Shelter markets through Shelter Insurance®, AmShield Insurance®, Haulers Insurance, Say Insurance® and offers auto, home, life, farm and business insurance services to customers in 21 states. The firm's corporate headquarters is in Columbia, Missouri and more information is available at ShelterInsurance.com.

*Shelter Insurance® received the highest score in the Central Region of the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance Study of customers' satisfaction with their auto insurance provider. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details or www.ShelterInsurance.com/JDPower.

