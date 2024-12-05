J.D. Power recognizes Guardian for outstanding customer service

Guardian earns J.D. Power's recognition for the 14th consecutive year* for phone support

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) has once again been recognized by J.D. Power, the standard bearer in evaluating and certifying companies for outstanding customer service.

As part of J.D. Power's Certified Customer Service Program, the company recognized the high customer satisfaction performance of Guardian's Individual Life Contact Center—which has been certified by J.D. Power for the past seven years. With this year's certification, Guardian has collectively earned J.D. Power recognition for 14 consecutive years.

"Providing exceptional customer service is at the heart of our mission to inspire well-being®," said Michael Ferik, Head of Individual Markets at Guardian. "Being recognized by J.D. Power is emblematic of our commitment to our customers. I'm incredibly proud of our customer service team and their focus on going above and beyond for our customers in every interaction."

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights and data analytics. Its Certified Customer Service Program employs a rigorous process to determine certification. J.D. Power uses a comprehensive survey that measures customer satisfaction, operational excellence, loyalty, and advocacy for the assisted phone channel and the interactive voice response (IVR) routing. J.D. Power also conducts staff interviews, an onsite evaluation, and compares operations to dozens of established best practices across more than 20 categories that drive operational excellence and customer satisfaction. Companies must meet a cross-industry-derived customer satisfaction benchmark for excellence and be compliant with the operational evaluation standards in order to earn certification.

The J.D. Power Certification adds to a long list of recognitions for Guardian. Learn more at: https://www.guardianlife.com/about-guardian/customer-service-awards.

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2024 dividend allocation of $1.398 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

