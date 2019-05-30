J.D. Power Teams up with SurveyMonkey to Expand Reach into New Customer Segments

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.D. Power, the global leader in data analytics and consumer intelligence, has formed a partnership with SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, to expand customer experience data collection through digital consumer channels. J.D. Power will leverage SurveyMonkey's innovative digital platform and SurveyMonkey Audience, the company's robust market research solution, to unlock insights from new customer segments.

"With an increasing amount of consumers' lives being spent on digital platforms, it is critical that we, as the Voice of the Consumer, tap into the pulse of the marketplace right where it lives and breathes," said Dave Habiger, CEO of J.D. Power. "By partnering with SurveyMonkey, we will be able to dramatically expand our consumer sampling capabilities."

Initially, J.D. Power and SurveyMonkey will launch two comprehensive automotive studies using SurveyMonkey Audience, a global market research panel that provides access to over 50 million consumers in 100+ countries. The first, a new J.D. Power ranking for the Aftermarket Service industry (ASI), will measure feedback from customers who service their vehicle with aftermarket general maintenance and tire retailers. The second, a new Mobility Confidence Index (MCI), will measure feedback from U.S. consumers regarding new mobility options, such as electric vehicles and self-driving technology.

"J.D. Power has been at the vanguard of customer experience analytics for more than 50 years, bringing deep expertise and data science to dozens of consumer markets," said Jon Cohen, Chief Research Officer at SurveyMonkey. "We are excited to work with this amazing team to showcase how agile research delivers unmatched insights in the business-to-business space."

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer intelligence, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company's People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey's products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 350,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

Media Relations Contacts

Geno Effler, J.D. Power; Costa Mesa, Calif.; 714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com

John Roderick; St. James, N.Y.; 631-584-2200; john@jroderick.com

Sandra Gharib; SurveyMonkey; sandrag@surveymonkey.com

About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info

SOURCE J.D. Power

Related Links

http://www.jdpower.com

