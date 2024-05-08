JD Saint-Martin joins Workleap's Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workleap, a leading software company behind products that improve the employee experience for 20,000 companies in more than 100 countries, is pleased to announce the appointment of JD Saint-Martin to the company's Board of Directors.

After 17 years of being bootstrapped and profitable, Workleap achieved an important milestone last year when it announced its first external investment of CA$125 million from CDPQ, a global investment group. With ambitious goals for the future, the Workleap Board of Directors had been looking for a candidate with a strong track record of scaling growth, which they found in Saint-Martin.

"You can tell right away when someone's really good at what they do, and JD Saint-Martin is definitely one of those people," said Simon De Baene, CEO and Co-founder of Workleap. "He's calm, humble and highly ambitious. That's the kind of person I want to build a business with, and his experience scaling revenue will be a great addition to the team."

JD Saint-Martin is the President of Lightspeed, a commerce platform that powers the operations of 160,000+ retailers, restaurateurs and golf courses. The company is headquartered in Montreal and dual-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Saint-Martin joined Lightspeed in May 2019 through the acquisition of Chronogolf, a SaaS company he co-founded in 2013. Since then, he's been an instrumental player in driving growth and delivering value to Lightspeed's B2B customers. Prior to founding Chronogolf, Saint-Martin worked in venture capital and private equity at Teralys Capital in Montreal, Canada and GE Equity in London, UK. He holds a Master of Science in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and a Bachelor of Commerce in International Business from the University of Ottawa.

"What the Workleap team has built over the past two decades is impressive, and I'm honoured to join the team," said JD Saint-Martin. "I'm inspired by the company's mission to make work simpler, and I'm looking forward to contributing to Workleap's growth, with the ultimate goal of enabling even more people to work at their best."

About Workleap

Workleap builds practical employee experience software that makes work simpler. With its growing collection of tools, Workleap streamlines talent management and the adoption of productivity tools to enable people to work at their best. Products include:

Workleap Officevibe – The simplest engagement, recognition and performance management tools.

– The simplest engagement, recognition and performance management tools. Workleap Onboarding – A better way to structure and automate new hires' journey.

– A better way to structure and automate new hires' journey. Workleap Skills – The next gen career development tool to map skills and accelerate teams' growth.

– The next gen career development tool to map skills and accelerate teams' growth. Workleap LMS – The most efficient way to create and organize internal training.

– The most efficient way to create and organize internal training. ShareGate by Workleap – A leading M365 management solution, from migration to management of day-to-day operations.

– A leading M365 management solution, from migration to management of day-to-day operations. Pingboard by Workleap – Dynamic org chart and employee directory that connect your organization.

With over 20,000 happy customers in more than 100 countries, Workleap is a must-have for businesses looking to create a more engaging and successful workplace.

Media Contact: Jaclyn Pullen, [email protected]

SOURCE Workleap