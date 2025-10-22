JD Technologies Global, LLC Marks 20 Years of Innovation, Integrity, and Trusted Representation in Aerospace, Energy, Military & Defense and Beyond

PALM COAST, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Technologies Global, LLC a premier manufacturer's representative serving the aerospace, military & defense, energy and medical sectors, proudly marks its 20th anniversary this year. Since opening its doors in 2005, the company has built a reputation for integrity, innovation, and exceptional service, seamlessly connecting manufacturers, customers and end users.

Celebrating 20 Years of Success

"Twenty years of sustained operations underscores our unwavering dedication to technical proficiency and customer-centric collaboration," said John Knott President / Co-Owner of JD Technologies Global, LLC. "Our role as a manufacturer's representative demands deep engineering insight, precision communication, and responsiveness—qualities that have guided our growth and enduring partnerships."

JD Technologies has consistently adapted to industry changes while maintaining its customer-first approach. The company represents a diverse portfolio of world-class manufacturers and provides customers with tailored product solutions, superior fabrication services, and market insights that drive success. From precision components for aerospace missions to resilient energy systems, our solutions empower customers to innovate while thriving within competitive environments.

As JD Technologies looks to the future, it remains committed to expanding its partnerships, embracing emerging technologies, and supporting the next generation of industry professionals. "Our goal is to stay ahead of the curve while remaining true to the values that brought us here. This involves consistently bridging the gap between manufacturer innovation and customer application needs," added Matt Knott Vice President / Co-Owner JD Technologies Global, LLC who heads the JD Energy Division.

To celebrate its 20th year, JD Technologies will host a customer appreciation day later this year, honoring the many colleagues, customers, and manufacturers who have contributed to the company's success.

About JD Technologies Global, LLC

JD Technologies Global, LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the Industrial, Aerospace, Military & Defense and Medical industries. They develop long-term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers and prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies Global, their products, services and their consultative selling methodology, visit www.JDTechSales.com.

About JD Energy

JD Energy, a division of JD Technologies Global, LLC provides premium sales, marketing, and consulting services to high quality, complementary power industry solution and service providers. From generation equipment to distribution grid optimization, we drive greater efficiency, reliability, and sustainability across the energy market value chain. Our consultative approach and wide-ranging experience help us build lasting partnerships with utilities, OEMs, EPCs, and industrial customers who value expertise and integrity. For more information, please visit www.jdenergysales.com.

