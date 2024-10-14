J.D. Vance Participating in Moms For America Townhall in Philadelphia

Fletcher: "Pennsylvania was a battleground in 1776, and it's a battleground today."

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.D. Vance will be participating in a townhall hosted by Moms For America on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Vance will be speaking directly to the mom voters who will most likely decide the outcome of the election in key swing states including Pennsylvania, which boasts 19 electoral votes, more than any other swing state.

"The fight for freedom began in Philadelphia in the years leading up to the American Revolution, and that's why we're coming back here today to continue that fight," said Kimberly Fletcher, founder and president of Moms For America. "Pennsylvania was a battleground in 1776, and it's a battleground today."

"Moms want to know what positions the next administration will take on the most important issues affecting their children and their families," said Deb Kraulidis, vice president of Moms For America and host of the Moms For America podcast. "Ending inflation, stopping the crime epidemic, securing the border, and protecting girls' sports are all top-of-mind for moms as they go the polls this year, and we're excited to hear Senator Vance answer our questions about these and other issues."

The townhall can be viewed for free on YouTube starting at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 15.

Founded in 2004, Moms for America is a national, non-profit 501c3 educational corporation rooted on the principles of liberty and virtue our nation was founded on, and focused on promoting these principles, values, and virtues in the home and family, particularly through the women and mothers of America.

To learn more about Moms for America, please visit momsforamerica.us. You can follow MFA on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Moms for America