JD Worldwide Opens Fashion Goods Warehouse in Paris to Streamline Cross-Border E-commerce for European Brands into China

BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Worldwide, the one-stop import and export shopping platform under JD.com, today announced the launch of its first self-operated direct procurement warehouse for fashion goods in Paris, France. This initiative is a key component of the company's cross-border e-commerce strategy, aiming to facilitate the entry of more European brands into the Chinese market by providing efficient fulfillment solutions.

Located in the suburbs of Paris in Val-d'Oise, this facility is exclusively dedicated to housing fashion merchandise from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, among other European countries. The warehouse features an extensive range of product categories, encompassing apparel, beauty products, jewelry, and luxury items. Currently, the facility hosts a curated selection from over 100 respected brands.

Louis Zhang, General Manager of Luxury & Fashion at JD Worldwide, said, "Our strategy focuses on expanding our supply chain to the very locations where brands are based. This approach not only meaningfully reduces fulfillment costs for local sellers but also provides faster delivery, competitive pricing, and reliable service for our customers. This innovative approach is designed to unlock new possibilities for more SMEs and specialty brands from Europe, providing them with an entry point into China's vibrant and dynamic fashion market."

Complementing this initiative on the consumer front, JD Worldwide introduces a dedicated online store linked directly to the Paris warehouse. Leveraging efficient local inventory management, the platform ensures that the latest fashion arrivals and promotions are readily accessible, and orders placed on the JD app in China are swiftly shipped for delivery, facilitated by JD's advanced cross-border logistics capabilities. Additionally, consumers also have the added assurance of the JD Smart Check service, which verifies the authenticity and traceability of their imported purchases.

With major procurement centers in Europe and other regions, a growing network of buyers globally, and an operational footprint spanning over 1,600 warehouses, including nearly 90 bonded, direct mail, and overseas warehouses, JD.com reinforces its commitment to enhancing sales efficiency for brand partners around the world.

About JD Worldwide

JD Worldwide is JD.com's one-stop platform for both imported and exported goods. Its "Global Buy" portal, anchored in cross-border e-commerce and duty-free retail, leverages JD's digitally intelligent supply chain to enhance its open ecosystem across consumer scenarios, marketing, quality, and business development, all aimed at helping brands and merchants enter the Chinese market.