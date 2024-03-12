JDB Management Launches, Propelling Sports Marketing into New Territory

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - JDB Management announces its official launch, marking a significant milestone in the realm of sports marketing. Founded by Jade Boucetta, the agency's innovative approach to athlete and creator representation is set to redefine industry standards from the outset.

"With the launch of JDB Management, we are entering an exciting new era in sports marketing," said Jade Boucetta, Founder of JDB Management. "Our mission is clear: to empower athletes and creators to reach their full potential in the world of branding and endorsement."

The agency's debut comes with a bang, showcasing an impressive roster of talent including rising stars like College Football National Champion Benjamin Hall of Michigan and NFL Draft prospect Dashaun Mallory of Arizona State. Additionally, JDB Management has forged partnerships with notable talents such as basketball influencers Matt Kiatipis and Braxton Picou.

"Our vision is to set a new standard for athlete and creator representation," added Boucetta. "We believe in authenticity, creativity, and the power of meaningful partnerships."

JDB Management's inaugural campaign, the College Sports NIL Campaign with G-Fuel Energy, highlights the agency's commitment to securing endorsement deals for its clients. Featuring five standout talents including Dashaun Mallory, Paris Mikinski, Jake Spencer, Michael Oppong, and Benjamin Hall, the campaign showcases the agency's ability to make an immediate impact in the industry.

As JDB Management takes its first steps, the agency is poised to make waves in the sports marketing landscape. With Jade Boucetta's leadership and vision at the helm, the company is primed for success in the years to come.

Website: www.jdbmgmt.com

Jade Boucetta is the Founder of JDB Management, a leading sports and talent agency specializing in representing athletes and creators in the dynamic world of sports marketing. With a focus on empowering clients to maximize their opportunities in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) space, JDB Management is committed to innovation, inclusivity, and excellence.

