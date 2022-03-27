JDC Demolition, Inc. Statement Regarding Government Center Garage

BOSTON, March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

We at JDC Demolition are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on Saturday at the Government Center Garage project. There are no words that appropriately describe the loss of Peter Monsini, our JDC Demolition teammate. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with Peter and his family. We ask that you please respect the privacy of Peter's family and colleagues during this difficult time.

