JDC Group Deepens SAP Focus with New SAP Strategic Consulting and Advisory Solutions

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, is pleased to announce the deepening of its SAP service offerings with the creation of its new SAP Strategic Consulting and Advisory Solutions group. The company now offers more extensive consulting and strategic advisory solutions and services to help companies plan, build, and deploy migration and implementation projects to optimize SAP investments.

The new strategy capitalizes on the company's 16-year history of delivering laser-focused SAP business solutions to Fortune 500 clients across a variety of industries including Automotive, Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods, and Manufacturing. Since its inception in 2005, JDC Group has earned a national reputation as one of the leading technology workforce solutions providers, helping companies drive SAP transformation programs by delivering scalable, flexible workforce solutions.

"Over the last 18 months, we've made tremendous strides in our ability to serve our clients and support their highly successful SAP programs," said JDC Group Founder and President Johannes Dorsch. "Our clients recognize the level of knowledge and experience our SAP team possesses, and we have continued down a path where we're delivering architecture, migration, and implementation programs along with highly specialized SAP consultants and practitioners. We've also assembled a team of former SAP leaders who bring an unparalleled level of technology and business expertise to optimize our clients' SAP investments."

JDC Group's strategic SAP team includes:

Johannes Dorsch , the company's founder and president, as well as an industry thought leader and active member of the SAP community and partner ecosystem

, the company's founder and president, as well as an industry thought leader and active member of the SAP community and partner ecosystem Greg Beyer , senior vice president of JDC Group's SAP Strategic Consulting and Advisory Solutions and a former head of services sales for SAP's South Market Unit

, senior vice president of JDC Group's SAP Strategic Consulting and Advisory Solutions and a former head of services sales for SAP's South Market Unit Rich Patton , chief architect, an SAP Certified Professional Enterprise Architect with 30 years of experience working with SAP, including 15 years as an employee

, chief architect, an SAP Certified Professional Enterprise Architect with 30 years of experience working with SAP, including 15 years as an employee Bill Flemming , digital transformation advisor and a former SAP delivery executive and global account director in SAP's Strategic Customer Group with 25 years of SAP experience, including 15 years at SAP

, digital transformation advisor and a former SAP delivery executive and global account director in SAP's Strategic Customer Group with 25 years of SAP experience, including 15 years at SAP Christine Vincent , global program executive and a former SAP reference customer who also has 10 years of experience as an SAP employee supporting business process reengineering and global SAP ERP implementations

"The JDC Group SAP Strategic Consulting and Advisory Solutions team brings to market a new dimension of expertise that will help our clients get the most out of their SAP investment," said Beyer. "Our level of technical experience can help our clients make decisions on their SAP roadmaps, architecture, and operational practices to ensure they derive the most value. Whether a client needs an objective lens to determine their pathway to S/4HANA, architectural reviews and roadmaps, or more contained data projects, JDC Group's SAP team has the skillsets and resources to help support any SAP project."

To learn more, visit JDC Group's website at www.jdc-group.com. To connect with one of JDC Group's experts to learn more about our SAP Strategic Consulting and Advisory Solutions offerings, click here.

About JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions Company

JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, is one of North America's fastest-growing SAP Strategic Consulting and Advisory Services providers. JDC Group has earned a reputation among its clients for being a trusted business partner for supporting major SAP transformation programs to drive operational and financial success. With a focus on SAP Advisory, SAP Implementation Consulting, SAP Support, and IT Staffing, JDC Group brings extensive SAP and technology workforce solutions experience to address our customers' business challenges. To learn more visit www.jdc-group.com.

About Consulting Solutions

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was recognized as a National Winner for America's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

