JDC Group Launches SAP BTP Development Services Practice

Practice delivers SAP-certified expertise to help enterprises plan, build/refactor, integrate, future-proof, and support business-critical initiatives in the cloud

ATLANTA, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, today announced its Business Technology Platform (BTP) Development Services practice, dedicated to supporting customers on their SAP cloud-transformation journey and helping them to solve their most complex challenges through development of innovative mission-critical solutions, re-platforming of previously built applications to cloud technology, and integration.

A silver partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program, JDC Group offers SAP-certified teams with deep domain expertise in SAP application and extension development, integration, and analytics on BTP.

"At a significantly lower cost than some of our 'Big Six' counterparts, our BTP Development Services practice delivers end-to-end projects and advisory services through distributed development teams with years of experience working directly at SAP," said Greg Beyer, President at JDC Group. "Our offerings provide flexibility, scalability, and choice, from engaging in new cloud-ready solutions to maximizing the value of existing custom SAP applications by leveraging BTP to extend their use in the cloud. Such transformation strategies can help drive down migration costs by refactoring applications using clean-core technologies and providing new innovations when necessary."

The practice's business-value-focused engagements take a prescriptive and pragmatic approach to innovation, migration, and integration initiatives on BTP technology, with services built on four main components: upgrade readiness assessments and advisory; cloud transformation and ideation workshops; design and development of future-proof cloud solutions; deployment and support.

A McKinsey study of more than 400 companies found a clear link between accelerating software innovation and company performance. Specifically, companies that can innovate faster have 60 percent higher total shareholder returns and 20 percent higher operating margins.

The BTP Development Services practice is comprised of former SAP employees and leaders who bring an unparalleled level of technology and business expertise. Leading the team are Michael Lemashov as BTP Development Services Practice Head and Michael Santilli as Delivery and Operations Head. Each offers more than a decade spent working full-time at SAP. Most recently, Lemashov was Vice President and Head of SAP NA BTP Services Go To Market and Santilli was SAP Director of Operations.

"Our partners in the SAP ecosystem have recognized the value of our new BTP Development Services practice and its leadership," said Beyer. "We're excited to use our BTP knowledge and experience to help our customers unlock the full potential of their SAP investments for faster and more dramatic business outcomes."

About JDC Group

JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, is one of North America's fastest-growing SAP Strategic Consulting and Advisory Services providers. JDC Group has earned a reputation among its clients for being a trusted business partner for supporting major SAP transformation programs to drive operational and financial success. With a focus on SAP Advisory, SAP Implementation Consulting, Business Technology Platform (BTP) Development Services, SAP Support, and IT Staffing, JDC Group brings extensive SAP experience to address our customers' business challenges. To learn more visit www.jdc-group.com.

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Financial Times list of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies, the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the SIA Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the U.S. and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was the recipient of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing for both Client and Talent Satisfaction.

