JDC Group Named to Summer 2022 List of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation

Annual list by the National Association for Business Resources recognizes companies that are leaders in employment standards

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, announced today that it has been named among the Summer 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The Summer Best and Brightest national winners encompass 175 organizations from across the country out of 1,400 nominations.

Since 2005, JDC Group has earned a national reputation as one of the leading technology workforce solutions providers, helping companies drive successful SAP transformation initiatives by delivering scalable, flexible solutions. A silver partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program, JDC Group provides architecture, migration, and implementation programs utilizing highly specialized SAP consultants and practitioners with a focus across multiple industries.

Companies named to the NABR list were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners, including: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance; and the Best of the Best: Small Business, Medium Business, and Large Business.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a Summer 2022 Best and Brightest national winner," said JDC Group President Greg Beyer. "We view it as a reflection of our ongoing high standards for HR practices and our steadfast commitment to our teams. Our goal is to continue to raise the bar for how we support and enable our highly skilled consulting professionals who are core to the top-notch technology workforce solutions we provide to our clients."

"These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program. "They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards, and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attract and retain superior employees."

Winning organizations will be honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in November 2022 and in the spring of 2023.

To see all winners of the Summer 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation, go here.

About JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions Company

JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, is one of North America's fastest-growing SAP Strategic Consulting and Advisory Services providers. JDC Group has earned a reputation among its clients for being a trusted business partner for supporting major SAP transformation programs to drive operational and financial success. With a focus on SAP Advisory, SAP Implementation Consulting, SAP Support, and IT Staffing, JDC Group brings extensive SAP and technology workforce solutions experience to address our customers' business challenges. To learn more visit www.jdc-group.com.

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the SIA Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the U.S. and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was the recipient of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing for both Client and Talent Satisfaction.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

Carabiner Communications

[email protected]

678.644.4122

SOURCE Consulting Solutions