JDC Healthcare Management Notice Of Data Privacy Incident

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- February 7, 2020, JDC Healthcare Management ("JDC") began notifying patients of a recent incident impacting the privacy of certain information.

What Happened? On October 19, 2019, JDC became aware of suspicious activity related to a JDC email account. Upon discovery, JDC immediately launched an investigation, with the aid of forensic investigators, to determine the nature and scope of the activity. On December 10, 2019, JDC's investigation determined that there was unauthorized access to the JDC email account between July 21, 2019 and August 26, 2019, which contained information related to certain patients. Although JDC has no evidence of actual access or misuse of information as a result of this incident, JDC is providing notice to individuals whose information was present in the affected email account.

What Information Was Involved? The following types of information related to certain JDC patients may have been accessible within the affected email account at the time of the incident: name, address, date of birth, medical treatment information and history, health insurance and payment information, patient number, and medical record number. No Social Security numbers were affected by this incident.

What is JDC Doing? JDC takes the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in our care seriously. Upon discovery, JDC immediately commenced an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident. JDC is taking steps to implement additional safeguards and review policies and procedures relating to data privacy and security. JDC is also notifying regulators of the incident as required, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and certain state regulators.

For More Information. JDC established a dedicated call center to answer questions from individuals potentially affected by this incident. The call center can be reached at 1-844-904-0936, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST. If a potentially affected individual does not receive a letter in the coming weeks, but wishes to confirm whether they are affected, they may contact the dedicated call center. Para personas que hablan solamente Espanol, el numero de 1-844-904-0936, Lunes a Viernes de 8 a.m. a 5:30 p.m. CST tienen perosnal que habla Espanol.

JDC also encourages those individuals impacted by this event to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing accounts, explanations of benefits, and credit reports for suspicious activity and reporting any suspicious activity to the affiliated institutions immediately. Potentially affected individuals are also being offered access to complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. Additional steps an individual can take to better protect against misuse of their information should they feel it is appropriate to do so include:

Monitoring your financial statements and explanation of benefits carefully. If you see any unauthorized or suspicious activity, promptly contact your healthcare provider, insurance company, financial institution, or credit card company. It is also a good practice to remain vigilant of unsolicited communications seeking your credit card or other financial information.



Placing a fraud alert on your credit file. You have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on your file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Contact the three major credit bureaus directly to place a fraud alert on your credit file.



Placing a security freeze on your credit file. A security freeze will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in your credit report without your express authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on your credit report. Contact the three major credit bureaus directly to place a security freeze on your credit file.



Contacting the Federal Trade Commission and your state Attorney General to learn more about identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and other steps you can take to protect yourself. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261.



Reporting incidents of suspected or actual identity theft or fraud to law enforcement, the Federal Trade Commission, and your state Attorney General.

SOURCE JDC Healthcare Management