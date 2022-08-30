JD.com Among 2022 Fortune China ESG Impact List

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JD.com, a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, has made Fortune China's "2022 China ESG Impact List," for its excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance factors. The list, published August 23, marks the first time Fortune has used ESG performance as a metric to review companies in China.

Forty leading Chinese companies in total have been selected for their ESG practices. The list was developed based on a number of metrics including surveys, case studies, and company interviews. It also took into account the finalists' ESG information disclosure completeness and their comparative status in respective industries.

JD.com's efforts in delivering essential supplies in the ongoing anti-COVID fight, its carbon reduction actions throughout the supply chain, and several governance practices are highlighted by Fortune China as following:

"JD.com's "Green Stream Initiative'' is exploring carbon reduction in every part of its supply chain ranging from packaging, warehousing, transportation, to product recycling and more. By the end of 2021, its "Green Stream Boxes" and other recyclable delivery packages have been cumulatively used 200 million times. Over the past five years, through close collaboration with partners from up and down-streams, the company enabled tens of thousands products to be delivered with original packages, saving the industry 10 billion disposable packages which equal to 20 million trees. JD Logistics is the first company in China's logistics sector to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), committing to cut total carbon emissions by 50 percent from its 2019 level by 2030."

"In March to May 2022, during Shanghai's COVID-19 outbreak, JD summoned over 5,000 couriers and sorters from around the country and put in over RMB 2 billion yuan to ensure essential goods supply and support the livelihood of local people. On company governance, JD has included anti-corruption and other ESG-related targets into employees' assessment, and in its board of directors, the percentage of independent directors has reached 66 percent."

This May, JD.com also released its second annual ESG Report outlining the company's 2021 progress in the areas such as developing green supply chains, boosting the real economy, and promoting high-quality consumption and social efficiency. In an opening statement for the report, founder and chairman Richard Qiangdong Liu said:

"We are making ESG a top-down consistent guiding direction and evaluation mechanism through continuous institutional improvement. When faced with the uncertainty of the future, we retain a sense of awe — but we will always think and act as though we are experiencing day one. We will continue to strengthen the supply chain infrastructure construction and contribute our professional insights and innovative solutions to a better and more sustainable future — and time will prove our original aspirations and beliefs."

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company's cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. The company is a member of the Fortune Global 500.

SOURCE JD.com