JD.com Joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation as Platinum Member

As China's largest retailer and the world's third-largest Internet company by revenue, JD.com relies heavily on innovative technology, including its container-based infrastructure, AI and big-data analytics to revolutionize e-commerce.

"Our customers, partners and investors have come to expect an unmatched online shopping experience. One key way we are able to deliver this is through a strong investment in open source technologies like Kubernetes, which is critical to our business infrastructure," said Haifeng Liu, Chief Architect at JD.com. "As a CNCF member, JD.com is able to guide and accelerate the development of major cloud native projects that we believe are critical to improving the retail experience in China."

JD.com, the first Chinese Internet company to make the Global Fortune 500, runs one of the largest Kubernetes clusters in production in the world. A few years ago the company rolled out a containerized infrastructure, however once clusters grew from 5,000 to 150,000 containers, JD.com shifted from OpenStack to Kubernetes. The move, named JDOS 2.0, separated the application and infrastructure layers by deploying a DevOps stack on Kubernetes that includes GitLab, Jenkins, Logstash, Harbor, Elasticsearch and Prometheus. For more information, read this blog on JD.com's Shift to Kubernetes from OpenStack.

"We're thrilled to welcome JD.com as our first Platinum End-User member. By sharing their Kubernetes experiences and investing directly in the project, JD.com is helping to spread cloud native computing throughout China," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "As we add global technology leaders like JD.com to our member roster, CNCF is excited to hold the first KubeCon + CloudNativeCon in China in 2018, in Shanghai November 14-15."

JD.com will also be a platinum sponsor at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China. All sessions at the event will include simultaneous interpretation and information on sponsoring and registering for the events is available in English and Chinese at: http://lfasiallc.com/events/kubecon-cloudnativecon-china-2018/

JD.com will join other end user companies including DENSO, NAIC, NIPR, Pusher, ricardo.ch, Spotify, Squarespace, Textkernel, thredUP, Twilio, Werkspot, WooRank and Yahoo Japan Corporation, Box, Capital One, eBay, GitHub, Goldman Sachs, NCSOFT, Ticketmaster, Twitter, Vevo and Zalando in CNCF's End User Community. This group meets monthly and advises the CNCF Governing Board and Technical Oversight Committee on key challenges, emerging use cases and areas of opportunity and new growth for cloud native technologies.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing uses an open source software stack to deploy applications as microservices, packaging each part into its own container, and dynamically orchestrating those containers to optimize resource utilization. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of cloud native software stacks, including Kubernetes and Prometheus. CNCF serves as the neutral home for collaboration and brings together the industry's top developers, end users and vendors – including the world's largest public cloud and enterprise software companies as well as dozens of innovative startups. CNCF is part of The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about CNCF, please visit www.cncf.io.

About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com is both the largest e-commerce company in China, and the largest Chinese retailer, by revenue. The company strives to offer consumers the best online shopping experience. Through its user-friendly website, native mobile apps, and WeChat and Mobile QQ entry points, JD offers consumers a superior shopping experience. The company has the largest fulfillment infrastructure of any e-commerce company in China. As of December 31, 2017, JD.com operated 7 fulfillment centers and 486 warehouses across China, staffed by its own employees. JD.com is a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Kristen Evans

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jdcom-joins-cloud-native-computing-foundation-as-platinum-member-300640621.html

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation