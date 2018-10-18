JD.com Speeds Package Deliveries with New Parcel Delivery Service for Chinese Consumers

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- E-commerce giant JD.com, China's largest retailer, opened its leading logistic network to consumers last week with its new parcel delivery service. Now people across China can use JD's service to send parcels around the country, marking the first entry by an e-commerce company into that nation's parcel delivery business.

Users who live in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou can now use JD's familiar and easy-to-use app to arrange to send items intracity and throughout Mainland China, tapping into the same quick and reliable delivery service they get when making purchases on JD.com.

The company aims to expand the program to include high-value items like luxury products and high-end consumer electronics. Additionally, JD hopes to offer consumers residential and business deliveries for shipments from nearly any point to any other within Mainland China in the future.

"We are very excited to launch our new delivery service," Zhenhui Wang, CEO of JD Logistics, said last week. "This marks the next step in leveraging the nationwide logistics network that JD has built over the past decade, to expand the range of services available to our users. JD.com is known throughout China for the fastest, most reliable delivery, and we are confident that users will appreciate the convenience of this new service."

Consumers using the new delivery service can choose from a range of competitively priced options, including same-day delivery between different cities, same-day intracity delivery, standard next-day or two-day delivery and next-day delivery between cities. All packages are dispatched using JD's own network of delivery staff and make full use of JD's advanced logistics. Depending on the delivery option chosen, packages may be sent by high-speed rail, air, or other means. Individual shippers can use the same JD app they use for shopping to schedule a pickup by one of JD's full-time logistics staff, and have a parcel delivered thousands of miles away at the speed they choose. They will even be able to select JD's luxury 'white glove' delivery service if they want to make the delivery extra special.

When JD launched its online business, China lacked a nationwide delivery infrastructure. JD.com CEO and founder Richard Liu recognized early on that customer satisfaction and business success required the company to create its own delivery system. Today, that effort has made JD.com the only large-scale e-commerce company in the world to operate a nationwide in-house logistic network, down to the last mile. The network, powered by JD's proprietary supply chain management technology, is able to deliver over 90% of orders on the same or next day, and also reaches 99% of China's population.

The program offers multiple ways for shippers to request pickups. In addition to the JD.com app, shippers can use WeChat, China's largest social network operated by JD's partner Tencent, to request pickups on a JD Delivery mini program and a JD "delivery team" WeChat account.

The new parcel delivery service is the latest step in JD.com's strategy to open its technology and infrastructure up to other shippers, businesses and industries — offering what is known as "Retail as a Service," or RaaS. JD hopes to revolutionize global commerce by connecting the world with its Global Smart Supply Chain. JD's data suggests the new parcel delivery service will be most in demand by urban professionals who need fast and reliable delivery, which includes people in the high tech, business and communications fields. In a recent survey, 74% of respondents expressed a desire for high-quality, same day, intracity delivery service.

With the parcel delivery service, along with other groundbreaking initiatives such as the launch of the Urban Smart Logistics Institute in Xiongan, the JD Cloud Warehouse Management Solution program, an expansion of the company's green initiatives and the formation of a new energy union with 20 industry partners, JD.com believes it can continue to make a positive impact not only on the Chinese economy, but on society as well.

