JDDJ and Vinda jointly launched Super Brand Day in more than 200 cities in China

At the Super Brand Day event held by JDDJ and Vinda, the brand spokesperson of Vinda called on the whole family to discover Vinda's products. Meanwhile, as the brand partner of China Aerospace, Vinda released a movie themed Mars exploration, and launched new tissue product with four layers. It also selected China Aerospace's iconic scenes of "space travel" and "space exploration" for packaging purposes.

Moreover, this Super Brand Day event has launched innovative online and offline activities, with the omni-channel marketing in an effort to attract customers. Besides, advertisements on WeChat Moments and short videos on Douyin have been targeted at JDDJ and Vinda's users, improving the brand exposure and efficient marketing.

Nowadays, as the concept of high-quality consumption gains popularity among consumers, they expect household paper of higher value. Leveraging over 100,000 offline stores on its platform, JDDJ has strengthened partnership with Vinda to provide more consumers with high-quality products and one-hour delivery service.

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

