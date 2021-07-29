JDDJ Application's Aging-Friendly Updates Was Included in Official Guidance

Shanghai local government recently published the guidance of "Digital Partner Program · How to Use Smart Phones", which aims to address the difficulties encountered by the elderly when using the smartphones. The updates of JDDJ's application was included in the official guidance to teach the elderly how to use Internet services, such as buying medicine and grocery online.

At the end of last year, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued the Special Action Plan for Aging-friendly and Barrier-Free Updating of Internet Applications, under which JDDJ was selected as one of the first 43 applications and listed in 23 key companies in Shanghai for aging-friendly and barrier-free updating.

"With a strong sense of corporate social responsibility, Dada Group has set up a dedicated team to boost the barrier-free updating project in an effort to meet the needs of special groups for online on-demand consumption," introduced Zhiping Chen, General Manager of Public Affairs Department of Dada Group. JDDJ's aging-friendly updates completed the beta test in May this year. JDDJ will apply to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology for testing by the end of August.

As a representative of Shanghai Internet and online economy companies, Dada Group has always been adhering to its corporate social responsibilities. In order to improve the user experience for special groups, Dada Group also recruited some volunteers as "blind experience officers." With the feedbacks from the blind experience officers, JDDJ's barrier-free updates made the application more practical for better user experience.

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables an improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfilment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

