JDDJ, JD Beauty and Sephora Collaborate to Deliver Cosmetics Products Within One Hour

When consumers order via the JDDJ application or mini program, beauty products are delivered from the nearest Sephora store within one hour by Dada Now's riders. As of now, over 70 Sephora stores in China have launched on the JDDJ platform, covering first and second tier cities.

Based on Dada Group's partnership with JD.com, these Sephora stores will be simultaneously online with JD.com. By the end of 2021, all Sephora stores in China will be integrated both on JDDJ and JD.com.

Moreover, JDDJ collaborates with JD Beauty to support Sephora in its omni-channel retail, and to jointly build a new on-demand retail model of cosmetics brands. JDDJ will assist in products management, digital marketing, targeted user operations, and order fulfillment optimization, and provides an integrated O2O retail solution. With a large base of consumers with strong consumption power, JD Beauty can provide powerful advertising and help the brand reach more consumers.

At present, over 3,400 beauty stores have launched on JDDJ. The platform has also established partnerships with Watsons, Guerlain, Innisfree, THE COLORIST, and WOW COLOUR, creating a high-density and large-scale beauty supply network with beauty brands and chain retailers. During the recent 618 Shopping Festival, China's major mid-year online shopping event from June 1 to 18, sales of beauty products on JDDJ increased by more than double when compared to the same period last year.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's most loved beauty community, offering a unique retail experience for passionate clients and innovative beauty brands, encouraging them to be fearless in their creativity and self-expression. Since its debut in France almost 50 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in global prestige omni-retail, inspiring clients to explore a universe of beauty and wellness with an ever-changing array of carefully curated brand partners, from classic selective brands to exclusive independent ones, and the critically acclaimed Sephora Collection. Owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury goods group, Sephora's excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit have made it an omnichannel beauty trailblazer in 35 countries.

