JDi Data Announces FlowBot: Cloud-Based Legacy-Compatible Workflow
Efficiently automate processes and streamline administrative actions.
Aug 19, 2019, 09:29 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Built for systems administrators and analysts in the management, finance, marketing and operations industries, JDi Data's latest cloud-based solution, FlowBot, saves time and money by automating time-consuming tasks.
JDi's FlowBot leverages configurable sequential actions, synchronizing legacy software applications by transforming and transferring data. FlowBot's technology allows companies to upgrade and modernize while keeping their legacy systems in place.
ABOUT JDi DATA CORPORATION
JDi Data Corporation (JDi) was established in 1996 with a single goal: use cutting-edge technological advancements to optimize company work processes.
To learn more about how FlowBot can work for you and your team, contact Robert Klein at robert.klein@jdidata.com or (954) 938-9100 ext 245 to get connected with a workflow automation specialist.
Learn more at https://flowbot.jdidata.com/
SOURCE JDi Data Corporation
