JDi Data Announces FlowBot: Cloud-Based Legacy-Compatible Workflow

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Built for systems administrators and analysts in the management, finance, marketing and operations industries, JDi Data's latest cloud-based solution, FlowBot, saves time and money by automating time-consuming tasks.

JDi's FlowBot leverages configurable sequential actions, synchronizing legacy software applications by transforming and transferring data. FlowBot's technology allows companies to upgrade and modernize while keeping their legacy systems in place.