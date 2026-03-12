JDIX Launches AI Platforms for Clinical Research, Securing 12 Enterprise Clients in Its First Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Janus Data Intelligence, Corp. (JDIX) today announced its public launch, introducing its AI-powered clinical platforms JDIQ™ and JDIM™, designed to support data analysis, scientific interpretation, and decision-making across the clinical research lifecycle. Since its incorporation as an independent company in 2024, JDIX has quickly secured twelve clients and generated revenue in its first year of operation, reflecting strong early adoption of its domain-focused AI technologies within the clinical research community.

JDIQ™ Dashboard

Originally incubated within the Data Science Department at Q-Square Business Intelligence, Corp. (Q2BI), a global contract research organization (CRO), JDIX's core technologies were developed to address the growing complexity of clinical trial data, regulatory expectations, and operational workflows. JDIX now operates as an independent company while continuing to collaborate strategically with Q2BI to advance AI innovation in clinical research.

As AI increasingly reshapes the life sciences industry, JDIX is focused on delivering specialized AI technologies built specifically for clinical research professionals. The company's platforms are designed to help teams navigate the growing scale and complexity of clinical data while improving the speed and quality of scientific insights.

JDIX's product suite includes two specialized AI platforms designed for clinical research:

JDIQ™ – Clinical Data Intelligence Platform

JDIX's flagship product, JDIQ™, combines advanced analytics, interactive visualization, and automated reporting across trial operations, safety monitoring, efficacy analysis, and regulatory workflows. The platform allows teams to explore clinical trial data across multiple dimensions—from high-level study trends to individual patient profiles—supporting both strategic oversight and detailed investigation within a unified system.

JDIM™ – Domain-Trained AI Agents Platform

JDIM™ is an AI agents platform designed for clinical research professionals. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, JDIM agents are trained to understand medical terminology, clinical data structures, and scientific reasoning frameworks. The platform provides an AI-enabled workspace where professionals can conduct literature analysis, draft scientific content, interpret medical images, and perform in-depth analysis of clinical datasets.

"AI has enormous potential in clinical research, but most tools today are not designed for the realities of regulated scientific work," said Dr. Henry Liu, Founder and CEO of JDIX. "Our goal is to deliver AI technologies purpose-built for clinical research—helping researchers, biostatisticians, and medical experts turn complex data into actionable insights while maintaining the highest standards of scientific rigor and regulatory compliance."

JDIX will showcase its platforms at PHUSE US Connect 2026, where the company is participating as both a sponsor and exhibitor. JDIX is sponsoring the conference Welcome Event and will host a launch celebration during the conference to engage with the global biometrics and clinical data science community.

JDIX platforms are designed to align with key industry regulations and standards, including 21 CFR Part 11, ICH E6(R3), GDPR, and HIPAA, and operate under an ISO 27001-certified Information Security Management System (ISMS), supporting secure, traceable, and inspection-ready clinical data environments.

About Janus Data Intelligence, Corp. (JDIX)

Janus Data Intelligence, Corp. (JDIX) is a clinical AI technology company built by industry veterans for industry professionals, redefining how clinical research harnesses data and AI-powered intelligence. Through its platforms JDIQ™ and JDIM™, JDIX enables life science organizations to transform complex clinical data into actionable insights and accelerate scientific discovery.

For more information, visit: https://www.janusdi.com

Media Contact

Rebecca Huang

[email protected]

+1 (650) 672-9298

SOURCE Janus Data Intelligence, Corp. (JDIX)