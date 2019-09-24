JDRF and Beyond Type 1 Launch Alliance to Serve Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Community

The JDRF - Beyond Type 1 Alliance combines the power of JDRF , the leading global organization funding T1D research, and Beyond Type 1 , the organization with the largest online community of any diabetes nonprofit. The newly formed Alliance will better serve and educate the T1D community, including the 1.25 million Americans living with the disease, by working collaboratively to leverage the unique resources, skills, and expertise of each organization.

A core goal of the Alliance will be to create and deliver resources that mirror the cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic diversity of the T1D community — with a key focus on adults impacted by the disease.

The Alliance will center around three core pillars: Community Programs, Advocacy, and Communications + Education. Together, JDRF and Beyond Type 1 will promote Alliance community programs, such as events and peer support, to offer more opportunities to the T1D community. By aligning on advocacy, the Alliance will create a powerful and united voice to influence public policy. The Communications + Education pillar will develop digital storytelling about Type 1 diabetes research that is engaging and informative.

"Beyond Type 1 is doing exceptional work for the T1D community," said Aaron J. Kowalski, Ph.D., JDRF President and CEO. "At JDRF, as we unlock science to pursue cures for T1D, we also want to embrace opportunities to collaborate with those who share our vision. We are different organizations, but we all are here for the same reason: To cure this disease and improve the lives of those living with T1D today. Working together, we aim to get there faster."

"Collaboration is often just a buzzword. Today, this joining of forces is both a meaningful and powerful advance for the T1D community as two leading organizations forge a true partnership that plays to their respective strengths and increases their ability to focus on what each does best," said David Panzirer, a Trustee at the Helmsley Charitable Trust. "This is a huge win for people with T1D as it will reduce duplicate efforts and allow both organizations to grow stronger, be more efficient, and more effectively serve the T1D community."

"JDRF and Beyond Type 1 both work tirelessly to serve the T1D community, and each brings complementary strengths to this partnership. Through the Alliance, we will work together to create better education, easy connections to resources and programs, and a louder, more powerful voice in advocacy," said Beyond Type 1 CEO Thom Scher. "The Alliance enables us to drive impact around shared vision while still allowing each organization to excel in its own unique areas of focus. We are honored to be working with JDRF, and excited for all of the ways the Alliance will benefit the T1D community."

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRF

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. Through platforms, programs, resources, and grants, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community and providing solutions to improve lives today. Founded in 2015 with a focus on education, advocacy and the path to a cure for Type 1 diabetes, Beyond Type 1 has grown to also include programs for those with Type 2 diabetes. A new model of philanthropy, Beyond Type 1 aims to change what it means to live with chronic illness. For more information, visit beyondtype1.org or follow @beyondtype1 on social media.

