JDRF and the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists announce new partnership

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF, the leading global funder of Type 1 diabetes research, and the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists, the largest organization dedicated to diabetes care and education specialists, proudly announce a new partnership. Together, the organizations seek to support the diabetes community through educational programs and resources to improve patient/healthcare professional dialogue and health outcomes.

"As an organization rooted in family, JDRF is excited to partner with the team at ADCES to continue supporting and enriching the T1D community," says Kristin Jahnke, JDRF director of community engagement. "By collaborating with healthcare providers throughout the ADCES network, we can increase the accessibility of our newly diagnosed resources and educational programs to serve the T1D community across the U.S.."

Utilizing the collaborative networks of both organizations, the partnerships aim to increase recipients of the JDRF Bag of Hope and the JDRF Teen and Adult No Limits care kits. Both organizations also hope to equip more healthcare professionals with the knowledge and tools to strengthen the relationship between those with Type 1 diabetes and healthcare providers.

"Diabetes care and education specialists are the front line in person-centered, quality care. We are honored to work with ADCES members and JDRF to support children and adults with Type 1 diabetes," said Kate Thomas, ADCES chief advocacy and external affairs officer. "Through this partnership, we hope to build bridges between healthcare professionals and the people with diabetes whom they serve. Together, we can improve outcomes and well-being for all."

JDRF and ADCES are committed to offering resources to help educate healthcare providers and support those with Type 1 diabetes throughout all stages of life. Health disparities affect numerous populations, including members of the diabetes community. It disproportionately affects Black, Hispanic, and Native American people and those living in rural and underserved communities. This collaboration will help both organizations reach a broader audience and offer resources to meet the needs of diverse communities.

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

About the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists:

ADCES is an interdisciplinary professional membership organization dedicated to improving prediabetes, diabetes and cardiometabolic care through innovative education, management and support. With more than 12,000 professional members including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists and others, ADCES has a vast network of practitioners working to optimize care and reduce complications. ADCES offers an integrated care model that lowers the cost of care, improves experiences and helps its members lead so better outcomes follow. Learn more at DiabetesEducator.org, or visit us on Facebook or LinkedIn (Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists), Twitter (@ADCESdiabetes) and Instagram (@ADCESdiabetes).

SOURCE JDRF; Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists