JDRF Celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Month with the Announcement of Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar as the Organization's Newest Global Ambassador

Diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age five, Princess Padmaja joins forces with JDRF to raise awareness and combat stigma

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, is thrilled to announce Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar as the non-profit's newest global ambassador. Diagnosed with T1D at the age of five, Princess Padmaja is a descendant of the House of Mewar, the former royal house of Udaipur in Rajasthan, India. The royal house of Udaipur is the world's longest unbroken serving dynasty. As a JDRF global ambassador, Princess Padmaja will work to raise T1D awareness in the United States and India. This August, Princess Padmaja will lead an international convening of T1D leaders in Udaipur, India that will include clinicians, government officials, and non-governmental organizations.

"We are overjoyed and grateful to have Princess Padmaja join JDRF as a global ambassador! Her philanthropic spirit and enthusiasm for helping those impacted by type 1 diabetes are extraordinary," said Sanjoy Dutta, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at JDRF. "Increasing care for people living with type 1 diabetes in India and throughout the world is vital to JDRF's global access work."

According to the T1D Index, a first of its kind data simulation tool that measures the human and public health impact of type 1 diabetes, India has the largest "missing" prevalence of type 1 diabetes in the world.

"I have navigated life with type 1 diabetes for nearly 40 years. Despite this, the driving force behind my advocacy is not my personal journey, it is the staggering amount of misinformation surrounding type 1 diabetes that I encounter almost daily," said Princess Padmaja. "As I strive to educate and combat misinformation, I want to instill hope and confidence in those facing type 1 diabetes."

Princess Padmaja is the founder of Friends of Mewar, a non-profit organization based in Boston. Established in 2013, the organization works to preserve Udaipur's cultural heritage, provide access to preventative healthcare, and promote education and women's empowerment. Princess Padmaja is married to Dr. Kush Parmar and splits her time between Boston and Udaipur. The couple has two daughters, nine year old Rohitta and six year old Chunanda.

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally and globally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a global stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short or long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death if left untreated. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

