JDRF Encouraged by Results of PROTECT Clinical Trial

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of the PROTECT clinical trial shared today by Sanofi and presented at the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes (ISPAD) annual conference demonstrate that TZIELD, the first disease-modifying therapy available to delay clinical T1D in people at risk of developing the disease, can also be effective in newly diagnosed children and adolescents ages 8-17. The trial investigated whether TZIELD can slow the loss of beta cells and preserve beta cell function, as measured by C-peptide, in newly diagnosed (stage 3 T1D) children and adolescents ages 8-17. The results were also published today in the New England Journal of Medicine.

"Preserving beta cell function in individuals diagnosed with type 1 diabetes is a critical step towards cures and, crucially, is helpful in type 1 diabetes management," said Sanjoy Dutta, Ph.D., JDRF chief scientific officer. "JDRF has believed in this therapy for decades and supported the development of teplizumab for nearly 30 years, which includes contributions through research grants, federal funding via the Special Diabetes Program, a strategic investment by the JDRF T1D Fund that brought Provention Bio into type 1 diabetes for the first time, and more. JDRF appreciates Provention Bio and Sanofi's ongoing commitment to individuals diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and applauds all efforts aimed at finding cures and improving therapies for this population." 

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally and globally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a global stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short or long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death if left untreated. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

