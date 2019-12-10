JDRF Recognizes NFL Superstars Who Help Drive Type 1 Diabetes Awareness Through The #MyCauseMyCleats Campaign

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, thanks NFL Superstars Mark Andrews and Orlando Brown Jr. of the Baltimore Ravens, DeAndre Carter of the Houston Texans, Jameis Winston of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and former Houston Texans quarterback David Carr for showcasing their commitment to supporting our mission toward a world without T1D.

The NFL My Cause, My Cleats campaign, now in its fourth year, allows players to design and wear specialized cleats to express their commitment and promote the causes that are most important to them. Throughout the campaign, players have represented hundreds of charitable organizations that focus on causes such as youth development, health and wellness, and military and veteran support, among others.

In support of the players, the NFL shares videos and profiles players throughout December, highlighting the stories behind their cleats. This unique campaign provides current and former players the opportunity to use their platforms to raise awareness and share a more personal side, talking about the causes close to their hearts.

Since the campaign's inception, many players have selected JDRF as their charity of choice, including Cliff Avril, Keion Crossen, Reid Ferguson, Jarvis Jenkins, and Nate Peterman. Some of the athletes themselves have T1D, while others advocate in support of loved ones who have been impacted by the autoimmune disease.

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRF.





SOURCE JDRF

Related Links

jdrf.org

