JDRF x Beyond Type 1 Alliance Offers Type 1 Diabetes Community First-Ever Spanish-Language TypeOneNation Summit

"As part of JDRF's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, we are excited to co-host our first Spanish-language TypeOneNation Summit with our alliance partners at Beyond Type 1," said Aaron J. Kowalski, Ph.D., JDRF CEO. "With the increasing number of T1D diagnoses in the Spanish-speaking community, it is important for us to ensure everyone has access to pertinent information, a supportive community and the latest resources to help with T1D management and improve health outcomes."

Celebrating members of the T1D community living life without limits, the summit will feature topics of interest, including:

The latest in diabetes research and technology

COVID-19 vaccines and type 1 diabetes

Emotional health for those living with diabetes and their caregivers

Parenting and type 1 diabetes

Eating disorders and diabetes burnout

Adolescence and type 1 diabetes

"Living with type 1 diabetes can often feel isolating, and I've seen first-hand the power of community among people living with this invisible disease, especially among Spanish speakers," said Mariana Gomez, Director of Emerging Markets, Beyond Type 1. "We're thrilled to partner with JDRF for this extraordinary event. We hope that by arming attendees with education, resources, and support, we enable them to live beyond their diagnosis, whether they're newly diagnosed or have been living with T1D for years."

To close the summit, JDRF, Beyond Type 1, Mexican Diabetes Federation, College Diabetes Network, IAP, and Fuvida Ecuador will host a series of zoom chats encouraging the community to meet and share experiences.

For more information on the TypeOneNation Summit: Viviendo sin Límites please visit jdrf.org/community/viviendo-sin-limites/

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. By leveraging the power of social media and technology, Beyond Type 1 empowers people to both live well today and support a better tomorrow. Through peer support programs, global campaigns, and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community across both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness. Visit beyondtype1.org to learn more.

