JDS Power Collaborates with Solar Technology Leader to become Sunpreme Channel Partner - Promoting Bifacial Smart PV Panels

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JDS Power, the California based solar developer and installer, has joined Sunpreme Channel network — a strategic partnership program designed to deliver the most advanced solar products and superior engineering to residential, carports and commercial clients through leading solar installers. Sunpreme carefully selects its strategic channel partners, awarding the distinction only to installers that consistently put Customers First with high quality solutions.

Backed by over 10 years of solar and electrical experience, JDS Power provides the residential and commercial solar markets with the best and most reliable solar packages while delivering the highest level of customer service. "Our customers trust us to provide technically superior products with compelling value, knowing that they can count on years of our experience to deliver results. Sunpreme represents everything we look for in a premier product to inspire the customer's enthusiasm and drive customer satisfaction. By partnering with Sunpreme, we have set new standards for aesthetics and performance. Sunpreme's bifacial smart panels also provide panel-level optimization and monitoring. This panel-level transparency helps build trust with every project we install, while simultaneously maximizing energy yield over conventional panels," said Jon Silvester, CEO at JDS. "We are honored to be recognized by Sunpreme as a Channel Partner. Their global reputation with high quality standards are an endorsement of JDS Power's commitment to our customers," added Silvester.

"The growing commercial, industrial and residential markets are of strategic importance, and we warmly welcome JDS Power to Sunpreme Channel Partnership. This partnership recognizes their relentless focus on providing high performance solar panels, their engineered quality installations, and delivering a superior Sunpreme experience at every step of a customer's solar energy journey. We congratulate them on their commitment to high standards and helping clients reach their energy goal," said Surinder S. Bedi, Executive Vice President for Business Development, System Products and Quality & Reliability at Sunpreme. "Sunpreme bifacial smart panels are an industry game changer offering our customers with a world-class product, superior lifetime yields, and safest long-term energy investments -- backed by an outstanding industry-leading warranty. This complements a highly compelling product offering that integrates optimizer and cloud connect, the most cost effective solar electricity solution available to their strong customer base," added Bedi.

Headquartered in Murrieta, California, JDS Power's service territory is all throughout Southern California for residential projects and all throughout the southwest for commercial and utility-scale opportunities. Incorporated in 2011, JDS develops novel solar and energy management solutions for commercial and residential clients. Their founders have roots in both utility-scale solar and commercial carport solar collectively spanning multiple gigawatts of projects. JDS Power is a technologically driven solar solutions provider, seeking to drive down the LCOE with an equal passion for maintaining visually appealing aesthetics. For more information, please visit www.JDSPOWER.com

Headquartered in California US, Sunpreme is a global solar photovoltaic company that designs, develops, and manufactures its innovative bifacial double glass panels utilizing a proprietary Hybrid Cell Technology (HCT), with efficiencies from 21.8% to 24%. These panels deliver the best cost performance value and outstanding warranty to clean-tech customers. Sunpreme's Bifacial, Smart optimized panels are among the world's most powerful, with STC outputs ranging from 310 to 510W before the bifacial boost, with superior product reliability and environmental stewardship. Sunpreme was ranked among the top three performers in the entire global PV market, and has won 7 of the top 10 rankings among thin-film PV products. Sunpreme solutions are deployed in 28 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.sunpreme.com.

