JDX Consulting Appoints Seamus Smith as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JDX, the global financial services consulting firm, announced today that Seamus Smith will join the firm as Chief Executive Officer effective 21st September.

Seamus brings a wealth of financial services and technology experience across multiple geographies, most recently at leading UK listed technology business Sage Group plc, where over five years he held the roles of CEO Sage Pay, a leading payment processor, and Executive Vice President Global Payments & Banking. His prior appointments include Managing Director of PayPoint plc, Vice President & General Manager for Europe, Middle East & Africa at American Express and senior roles at GE Capital. Seamus is a recognised diversity champion and was named in the 2018 Financial Times Global "Top 50 male champions of Women in Business" listing. He holds an MBA from Henley Management College.

As CEO, Seamus will have overall responsibility for leading the continued growth and development of the JDX business globally, and report to the Board. He will be based in London.

Commenting on the appointment, JDX Chairman Tom Binks said: "We're delighted to be able to welcome Seamus to the business as CEO. He brings financial services, technology, and leadership experience to our already strong and capable senior team. His appointment represents another major investment in the future success of JDX, which will benefit our customers, colleagues and shareholders."

JDX's President & Founder Jonathan Davies said: "I look forward to supporting Seamus as he continues to drive the evolution of the business."

Seamus commented: "I'm delighted to be joining JDX at such an exciting time in the Company's development. JDX has established an enviable reputation as a 'client first' business, and has a breadth of talent, skills, and industry knowledge with which to develop further. With the rapid pace of change in regulation, technology, and business models within the financial services sector, JDX is well placed to be a market leader for strategic, technology and operational consulting services globally."

