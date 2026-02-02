JDXpert Introduces JDX+, Bringing First-of-Its-Kind Job Architecture Builder and AI-Guided Governance to Enterprise Job Information

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JDXpert, the Job Information Management Platform company for enterprise HR teams, announced the launch of JDX+, a next-generation product that helps organizations standardize, govern, and analyze job information with AI-guided workflows, in-product insights, and a first-of-its-kind Job Architecture Builder.

JXD+ allows you to architect your job framework, standardize templates, run approvals, answer questions with analytics, and use AI-always inside enterprise controls.

Built on 15 years of experience and more than a thousand enterprise implementations, JDX+ translates proven best practices into productized structure, governed workflows, and audit-ready controls. With JDX+, organizations can turn unmanaged job information into a governed enterprise asset, so recruiting moves faster, pay is fair and accurate, and career paths are clear.

Solving the enterprise job information problem

In most enterprises, job information is scattered across HRIS, ATS, compensation tools, and spreadsheets, creating inconsistent job definitions, slow approvals, and compliance risk. Job architecture initiatives often become expensive, manual projects that take months or years and quickly fall out of date.

JDX+ is designed to address the day-to-day reality behind those efforts: rework, unclear approvals, and version sprawl. JDXpert's research found that 92% of organizations with high job and skills data coverage are planning major governance changes in the next 12–18 months because coverage without control doesn't deliver value.

Key capabilities include:

Job Architecture Builder — "Update, not restart": Create a governed job architecture using existing data, then keep it current as the organization changes. Guided steps move teams from blueprint to activation in weeks.

Create a governed job architecture using existing data, then keep it current as the organization changes. Guided steps move teams from blueprint to activation in weeks. Standardized Job Template: Standardize job information with 100+ out-of-the-box fields, configurable rules, and role-based controls to ensure consistency and comparability.

Standardize job information with 100+ out-of-the-box fields, configurable rules, and role-based controls to ensure consistency and comparability. Workflow + audit trails: Task-based workflows with SLAs, notifications, and exportable audit history keep systems clean and compliance teams confident.

Task-based workflows with SLAs, notifications, and exportable audit history keep systems clean and compliance teams confident. Analytics + Queries: In-product dashboards and natural-language queries provide AI-guided answers without spreadsheet projects.

In-product dashboards and natural-language queries provide AI-guided answers without spreadsheet projects. Integrations: JDX+ coexists with HRIS, ATS, and compensation systems. HRIS remains the system of record for employee data; JDX+ is the system of entry for job information.

"Job information is constantly evolving, yet most organizations still treat it as a one-time project," said Justin Raniszeski, CEO of JDXpert. "With JDX+, job data becomes a governed, audit-ready asset instead of a recurring headache. It's the first solution designed to help HR teams build and maintain job architecture over time—without starting from scratch—so they can spend less time managing spreadsheets and more time focused on strategic workforce decisions."

Built for enterprise governance

Unlike legacy, document-driven approaches, JDX+ operationalizes best practices with permissioned controls, audit trails, and in-product insights. It is not an HRIS or ATS, but the place HR teams build, govern, and maintain job information—keeping data consistent and usable everywhere.

JDX+ is available now. To request a demo and see the Job Architecture Builder in action, visit:

JDXpert helps enterprise HR teams Structure • Organize • Strategize job information. With 15 years of experience, 450+ customers, and 45,000 monthly active users—including 80+ Fortune 500 organizations—JDXpert supports complex, regulated environments by standardizing and governing job information across the HR tech stack. Learn more at www.jdxpert.com.

