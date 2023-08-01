JE Dunn Celebrates Milestone of Northern California Office

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the nation's largest general contractors celebrates one year in its newest office.

JE Dunn Construction opened its 26th office, located at 3945 Freedom Circle Suite 110 in Santa Clara, in June 2022. The company has maintained a steady presence in Northern California for the past decade but recently established a physical presence and dedicated local personnel to support its growth in a thriving market.

JE Dunn's Santa Clara, CA office space.

Northern California offers extensive opportunities in several of JE Dunn's key markets, including Advanced Industries and Mission Critical. Over the last decade, the company's west region accounts for over half of the revenue in these two key markets, with California being a major contributor. By creating a fixed presence in Silicon Valley, JE Dunn can forge stronger relationships with clients and trade partners through local staff to maximize opportunities. In addition, JE Dunn is leveraging its national experience to pursue work in higher education, federal, healthcare, biotech, and aviation in the area.

JE Dunn's Northern California office began its venture with 5 employees and has since expanded to a team of 30, led by Vice President, Eddie Parenti. With over two decades of experience in the construction industry in the Bay Area, Parenti provides market expertise and established relationships.

"Having a physical presence in the Northern California market provides us with a local connection to our industry partners and demonstrates that JE Dunn is here for the long term," said Parenti. "Our success is built on long term relationships and establishing physical presence will instill confidence in our clients that JE Dunn is a trusted partner in this market."

The office benefits from a blend of JE Dunn personnel from offices across the country, local experienced talent, and professionals new to the company. Most recently, JE Dunn welcomed Client Solutions Manager and Central Valley native, Tara Kelly, to the Northern California office to aid in the entrance of new markets with enhanced client experience.

Mike Tilbury, Vice President based in JE Dunn's Denver office, who served as a key leader in the emergence of the Northern California office states, "Our blended staffing approach is a strategy that has proven successful for JE Dunn historically. The Northern California office is already reaping its benefits and experiencing rapid growth. We are extremely excited to have Tara join our Northern California office and fill a key part of our leadership team."

Looking onto its centennial milestone in 2024, JE Dunn has the national resources to funnel success into its local communities. The company is excited to build upon the strength of its larger brand in addition to its previous experience on the west coast with an established presence and local faces to deliver transformational buildings to Northern California.

JE Dunn Construction, founded in 1924, is a domestic general building contractor in the United States with offices in 26 locations. Our vision is to be an indispensable business partner for our clients by first understanding their purpose, goals, and customers and then delivering transformational solutions with certainty of results. We maintain a commitment to our clients and their building goals while being true to our guiding principles — the philosophy of our business operation which is both family and employee-owned. JE Dunn's purpose is to enrich lives through inspired people and places. www.jedunn.com

