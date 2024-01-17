JE Dunn Construction Reaches Centennial Milestone

The 100 Stories for 100 Years campaign will detail the iconic projects, innovation, philanthropy, employees, and clients that have transformed communities

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One hundred years ago, John Ernest Dunn started a company, JE Dunn Construction, based on the principles of hard work, integrity, and excellence. Dunn's principles have become the cornerstone of the century-old company and the eighth-largest general contractor in the U.S. In recognition of the company's 100th anniversary, JE Dunn will continue its legacy of giving back and showcase its authentic partnerships with employees, clients, and partners.

"This year-long campaign reflects our past and celebrates our future," said Tim Dunn, Chairman of the Board and Chief Investment Officer at JE Dunn. "JE Dunn not only transforms skylines, but our employees also build authentic partnerships that transform local communities through philanthropic efforts."

To honor this milestone — which comes on the heels of Chairman Emeritus Bill Dunn Sr.'s 100th birthday — the company has planned local and national celebrations that include employee and client events, a commemorative logo for construction site signage and employee gear, and a digital media campaign featuring 100 stories that showcase the company's history and legacy.

"Reaching our Centennial, I've reflected on how much the company has grown while maintaining our initial values," said Gordon Lansford, President and CEO of JE Dunn. "I give so much credit to the three generations of the Dunn family — as well as our employees, clients, and partners — who got us here and helped to build such a unique place. I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to be a part of how JE Dunn's next 100 years begins."

Community Impact

JE Dunn is nationally recognized for giving back through JE Dunn's Community Impact team. Giving back to communities is core to the company and its employees. An average of 50,000 volunteer hours are donated by employees annually.

Thanks to its employee match program, community ambassador network, and philanthropic leadership within each of the 26 local offices, the company contributed to more than 1,000 nonprofits in 2023 and donates 10% of its pre-tax net income to charities each year.

A national Centennial initiative, Building a Legacy: A Century of Generosity, will kick off in 2024, extending JE Dunn's community impact, and celebrating the employees and communities that have been foundational to the company's success and longevity. Ten worthy organizations will be selected by employees to receive a gift of $100,000 to empower their work in the communities where JE Dunn employees live, work, and build, for a total impact of $1 million nationwide. More information about this important effort will be shared in 2024.

To learn more about this historic milestone, go to JE Dunn's centennial site to read stories about JE Dunn's legacy, projects, impact on the community, and more.

About JE Dunn Construction

JE Dunn Construction, founded in 1924, is the eighth-largest domestic general building contractor in the United States, with offices in 26 locations. We are indispensable business partners because we prioritize building authentic partnerships with our clients and within the communities where we build. We align around a combined vision while providing clients with proven, credible expertise, ongoing collaboration, unmatched communication, and JE Dunn's robust suite of services. We have a resolute responsibility to our clients, communities, and employees, to focus on solutions, not problems, while delivering results that exceed expectations.

Media Contact:

Maggie Kolb, Communications Director

[email protected] 816.292.8531

SOURCE JE Dunn Construction