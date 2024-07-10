Jealous Much? New Study Reveals the Most Green-Eyed States in the U.S.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest study by DatingAdvice.com reveals what gets our green-eyed monsters roaring.

"Jealousy can undermine relationships and friendships by making a person feel inadequate or insecure," said Amber Brooks, Editor-in-Chief for DatingNews.com. "Whether it's wealth, love, or Chris Evans' relationship status, we all have dreams for ourselves, and it can be hard to see someone seemingly living your dream."

Methodology

The study reviewed how more than 2,000 Americans, including respondents from every state, responded to questions about jealousy concerning peers or partners. These questions covered a variety of scenarios, such as jealousy in a romantic relationship or the workplace. The responses were then evenly weighted to give every state analyzed a score out of 60 (1 being the least jealous and 60 being the most jealous) based on their results.

The Most Jealous States in the U.S.

Delaware leads the pack with a jealousy score of 45.2 out of 60. Much of Delaware's jealousy starts in the workplace, with 57% of respondents saying they feel jealous when their coworkers get promoted and 51% reporting being jealous of their coworkers' salaries. Oklahoma follows closely with a score of 43.9. Oklahomans are the most jealous state in the country when their partner likes models' pictures on social media. Rhode Island packs a significant punch with a jealousy score of 40.2. Its close-knit communities might contribute to heightened awareness of each other's successes — 62% of respondents reported feeling jealous of their peers' salaries. Tennessee takes the fourth spot with a score of 39.3. Surprisingly, 37% of Tennessee respondents have asked their partner to stop hanging out with a friend because of jealousy. Indiana rounds out the top five with a jealousy score of 36.9. While most said they are happy for their partners' success, 34% of Hoosiers surveyed admit a touch of envy in this department.

What Makes Americans Jealous?

First, it's inevitable: 87% of Americans surveyed said they experience jealousy in relationships , at least occasionally.

, at least occasionally. A substantial 55% of respondents admit feeling jealous when their partner likes photos of attractive peers , compared to 30% who feel the same about likes on pictures of attractive famous people.

, compared to 30% who feel the same about likes on pictures of attractive famous people. When it comes to friends of the gender their partner is attracted to, 3 in 5 Americans surveyed said they experience jealousy. Further, 1 in 4 Americans have asked their partner to stop hanging out with someone because they were jealous.

For a detailed look at the analysis, please visit the study online.

