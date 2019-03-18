Jean Bolognia, MD, American Skin Association Board Member, Honored With The Gold Medal From The American Academy Of Dermatology

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2019 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) in Washington, D.C., the AAD Gold Medal Award was presented to Jean Bolognia, MD, Professor of Dermatology at the Yale University School of Medicine. The AAD's highest honor, the Gold Medal Award is given to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding and exceptional service to dermatology in the science, teaching and practice of cutaneous medicine and surgery. Dr. Bolognia has actively served on the Board of Directors of American Skin Association (ASA) since 2013 and as co-chair to the organization's Education Council for several years. She has played a significant role in advancing ASA's mission of supporting cutting-edge research, championing skin health––particularly among children––and driving public awareness about skin disease.

"We are very proud that Dr. Bolognia, a devoted board member of ASA, has been honored for her ongoing dedication to the field of dermatology and commitment to medical advancement," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA. "Dr. Bolognia's contributions to dermatology in research and education should certainly be recognized and celebrated."

Dr. Bolognia has served as President of the Medical Dermatology Society (MDS), the Women's Dermatologic Society (WDS), and the American Dermatological Association, in addition to serving as Vice President of the Society of Investigative Dermatology and the American Board of Dermatology. She has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the AAD and the International League of Dermatological Societies, where she is currently Secretary General. Dr. Bolognia is the senior editor of the comprehensive textbooks Dermatology, now in its fourth edition, and Dermatology Essentials. These textbooks have been translated into nine languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin and Greek.

"Dr. Bolognia's work has become a global reference for people learning about dermatology," said Humberto Antunes, chair of ASA's Education Council. "I have seen her celebrated textbook Dermatology at the desks of medical centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and all throughout North America."

Dr. Bolognia has previously been awarded the Visionary Leadership in Dermatologic Education Award from ASA, Lifetime Career Educator Award from the Dermatology Foundation, Lifetime Achievement Award from the MDS, as well as the Mentor of the Year, Rose Hirschler Award and Legacy Award from the WDS. She is an honorary member of over ten national dermatologic organizations, including those of Australia, Austria, Canada, France and Germany, as well as the AAD.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, ASA has evolved over thirty-two years as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer, and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans – one third of the U.S. population – afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

