Jean-Francois Izac to Join Greenhill as a Managing Director in London Focused on the Insurance Sector

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL), a leading independent investment bank, announced today that Jean-Francois Izac will join the Firm in London as a Managing Director focused on the insurance sector for the EMEA region.

Mr. Izac has spent 27 years focused on M&A advisory work in the insurance industry in Europe, most recently as Head of EMEA Insurance at Lazard in London. Prior to his 12 years at Lazard, he worked as Director of M&A at the leading insurance company Aviva plc. And prior to that he spent more than 10 years at Citigroup and its predecessor firms.

Scott L. Bok, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Greenhill, said, "We are pleased to be adding a senior banker focused on the European insurance industry, an area where we expect there will be significant transaction activity in years to come. And we are particularly pleased to be recruiting our third senior insurance-focused banker globally in the past two years. A core part of the Greenhill strategy is to build out our sector expertise, and to develop the capability to be able to deliver that expertise globally."

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, San Francisco, São Paulo, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

