Jean-Luc Renault Joins Infinite Global as Associate VP in LA

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Global, an international communications and reputation management firm, announced today that communications veteran and former legal journalist Jean-Luc Renault has joined the agency as an associate vice president in Los Angeles. He arrives from an Am Law 100 firm, where he served as a communications manager overseeing media relations around high-stakes litigation, sophisticated transactions and law firm business matters.

"Jean-Luc has seen the nexus of media, communications and the legal industry from every angle," said Infinite Global President Zach Olsen. "I firmly believe his holistic perspective of the California and national legal markets will help our clients achieve their strategic media and communications goals."

Jean-Luc began his career as a reporter for the Daily Journal covering legal and business developments in the entertainment industry. He later served in practice development at JAMS, the world's largest private alternative dispute resolution provider, where he worked on marketing, advertising and communications campaigns.

"Having collaborated closely with Infinite Global in the past, I've seen the team's unmatched PR capabilities firsthand," said Jean-Luc. "I'm looking forward to advancing the agency's strong reputation in the legal sector and achieving our clients' goals with thoughtful, creative media strategies for which Infinite Global is known."

Jean-Luc will work closely with clients to develop public relations initiatives that drive their businesses forward, including media relations, social media and content campaigns. He adds an on-the-ground presence in Los Angeles and Southern California, markets Infinite Global has served from a distance since its founding 20 years ago.

Jean-Luc's arrival continues a series of U.S. senior hires for Infinite Global, including vice presidents Ken Kerrigan (New York) and Clay Steward (West Coast), and associate vice president Ivette Delgado (Washington, D.C.).

Jean-Luc earned a bachelor's degree in English from Loyola Marymount University and a master's degree in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Infinite Global is an award-winning communications and reputation management firm. Led by seasoned media professionals and top creative directors, it helps professional services firms and other complex businesses demonstrate their expertise to sophisticated audiences. The firm provides communication and creative services including media relations, crisis and litigation communications, research, media training and a full range of content services. It has offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and London. For more information, visit http://infiniteglobal.com.

