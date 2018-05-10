PEARLAND, Texas, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jean M. Rader is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Attorney of the Year in the field of Law in recognition of her role as Senior Attorney and Analyst in Litigation and Educational Consultant at the Law Office of Jean M. Rader.



With over twenty years of experience in the field of Law, Jean M. Rader is revered for her outstanding contribution to the legal field. Throughout her career, Rader has attained extensive expertise in the areas of appeals, consulting, courts, depositions, educational administration, law, litigation, legal research and pro-bono work.



Rader spent ten years working as a high school teacher, and originally wanted to move to a more administrative position. A friend suggested she explore the legal field, which inspired her to enter law school. In her previous years, Rader started her career in the legal field as a Senior Litigation Attorney for Griffin and Laser, a 500 R Northeastern Insurance Group. There, Rader worked on commercial business, oil and gas litigation, motion practice and over 299 depositions.



Early in her career, Rader obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology and Music in 1981, as well as her Master of Education degree with a focus on Educational Administration in 1983, from Houston Baptist University. Thereafter, Rader then went on to earn her Juris Doctor degree with a focus on family law, real estate law, wills/trusts/estates and civil and criminal appeals, from the South Texas College of Law Houston in 1986.



Lastly, Rader earned an advanced degree in Legal Research and Advanced Professional Studies from Stanford University Law School in 2017.



In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Rader is an esteemed member of the American Bar Association, the Texas Bar Association, the D.C. Bar Court of Appeals and Who's Who in Legal Professional Services and Continuing Legal Education.



In recognition of her professional accolades, Rader has been named to Elite Women Worldwide and is also the recipient of the President's Award and an educational scholarship.



When not working, Rader provides pro-bono services, and enjoys music and playing various musical instruments, as well as blogging on care giving.



Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jean-m-rader-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300646536.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

