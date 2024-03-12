JEAN MARTIN INC. APPOINTS KAUSHIK PAUL AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jean Martin Inc. (JMI), a global technology, research and analytics firm, announced the appointment of Kaushik Paul as Chief Revenue Officer, further strengthening its core leadership team.

Kaushik Paul- Chief Revenue Officer

With a career spanning over 30 years in the Financial Services vertical, Kaushik Paul brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to his new role. Prior to joining JMI, Kaushik held key leadership positions in Financial Services focused research and consulting firms where he played a pivotal role in enhancing revenue streams, fostering strategic client engagements and delivering high-growth business outcomes for clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kaushik to our executive team," said Shawn Kumar, CEO of JMI. "His extensive expertise in revenue generation, coupled with a strategic growth mindset, aligns seamlessly with our company's goals. Kaushik's leadership will be instrumental in driving new client partnerships, revenue acceleration and growth plans of JMI."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Kaushik will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of revenue generation, including sales, business development and client relationships. His experience and industry relationships are expected to play a crucial role in identifying new opportunities, building new solution offerings and fostering collaborative partnerships.

"I am excited to join JMI and very keen to leverage the company's strong technology capabilities to position an optimized combination of Technology and Knowledge Solutions (research and analytics) for Financial Services clients," said Kaushik. "I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and to position JMI as a leader for bespoke products and services in the Financial Services vertical."

JMI anticipates that Kaushik's appointment as Chief Revenue Officer will strengthen the company's market position and reinforce its commitment to delivering unparalleled value to clients and stakeholders.

About Jean Martin Inc.

Headquartered in New York (Manhattan), JMI has over 2,000 employees globally across offices in USA, Colombia, India and Japan. The company provides strategic and tactical solutions to over 500 clients (Managed services, SaaS & Bespoke projects). A combination of technology, industry domain knowledge and a global delivery model allows JMI's clients to "do more with less" maintaining the highest quality standards. Currently, there are over 350 million daily users of products and services delivered by JMI. [www.jeanmartin.com]

SOURCE Jean Martin Inc